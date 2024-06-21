Previous
I don't know what they're called by rosiekind
Photo 3621

I don't know what they're called

But they do look pretty in my garden. I just wish hubby thought that I looked pretty too!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise