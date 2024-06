Feed me Mummy

The young woodpecker was sitting below the feeder waiting for his Mummy to feed him. It seems to make a good waiting station for him. I was so pleased to look out of my kitchen window and see all this going on. I feel so lucky! When I visit the RSPB I don't see as many birds as I do in my own garden but I just enjoy the walk.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.