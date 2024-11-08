Bas

This is a photo taken with my iPad while sitting watching TV tonight as I had not had a chance to take any photos today. I was going to go to RSPB Sandy but the road was closed. After I joined the A1 there was a terrible accident and I am so relieved that it happened after I had been there. Steve told me about it when he got home. I think that people had been killed because they apparently put screens up. What a relief to know that I didn’t witness it or worse, be involved.



Thank you for getting yesterday’s woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.