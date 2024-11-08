Previous
Bas by rosiekind
Photo 4735

Bas

This is a photo taken with my iPad while sitting watching TV tonight as I had not had a chance to take any photos today. I was going to go to RSPB Sandy but the road was closed. After I joined the A1 there was a terrible accident and I am so relieved that it happened after I had been there. Steve told me about it when he got home. I think that people had been killed because they apparently put screens up. What a relief to know that I didn’t witness it or worse, be involved.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Cute picture of your lovely Bas
November 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! such a cosy scene , and Bas sitting there so near to the fire !
November 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
Very cosy with Bas sitting by the hearth
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise