A rather scruffy greenfinch

When I looked out of the kitchen window this morning I saw this rather scruffy greenfinch. They have been on the endangered birds list so I am always pleased to see them in my garden. This one has probably been caring for young birds so probably hasn't had time to groom him/herself.



Thank you for getting yesterday's great spotted woodpeckers on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.