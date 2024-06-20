Sign up
Previous
Photo 4597
Mrs Great Tit up at RSPB
Not much time today as we are off for dinner with our friends in the village. I saw this lovely female great tit up at RSPB when I visited this afternoon.
Thank you for getting yesterday's greenfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10788
photos
150
followers
53
following
1259% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
20th June 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
great-tit
,
rspb-sandy
