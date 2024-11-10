Sign up
Previous
Photo 3690
Staring at each other
I think they were trying to decide who should get onto the bird table first. The bird table is right underneath the roof they are standing on. It does keep the food dry although it's not there long enough to get spoiled.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11000
photos
146
followers
51
following
1010% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th November 2024 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeons
,
bird-table
