A pair of goldies by rosiekind
Photo 4738

A pair of goldies

These little birds were sharing the feeder and eating the seed really nicely when I visited RSPB Sandy yesterday. I forgot to post any photos so this is me trying to catch up!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
