Ooh flutter butter is back by rosiekind
Photo 2144

Ooh flutter butter is back

I have to ration it otherwise they get through one of these in no time and it's not cheap to buy
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Beryl Lloyd ace
Obviously they do not pay the food bill !! ha !
June 18th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Have same problem; I can put a new one of these out and in an hour it's gone with the Starlings the main cuprits
June 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture Rosie!
June 18th, 2024  
