Eyeing up the bird table by rosiekind
Eyeing up the bird table

I have a couple of jackdaws that want to steal the food from the bird table. They don't usually get much though as it is covered and there are often too many starlings there.

I can't believe that we are a quarter of the way through this year.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Rosie Kind

