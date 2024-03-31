Sign up
Previous
Photo 2139
Eyeing up the bird table
I have a couple of jackdaws that want to steal the food from the bird table. They don't usually get much though as it is covered and there are often too many starlings there.
I can't believe that we are a quarter of the way through this year.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st March 2024 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
