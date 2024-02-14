Sign up
Photo 2133
Singing his lovely song
I noticed that the birds are beginning to get together ready for breeding. Perhaps they know that it's Valentine's Day
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bird
singing
village
robin
Diana
Always lovely to see a beautiful robin.
February 14th, 2024
