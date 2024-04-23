Sign up
Previous
Photo 4540
She's got her eye on me
Mrs Blackbird was looking through the window at me when I stood at the sink. I love seeing the birds in my garden and I thought she looked really nice.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10681
photos
156
followers
53
following
1243% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd April 2024 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blackbird
