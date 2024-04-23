She's got her eye on me

Previous
Mrs Blackbird was looking through the window at me when I stood at the sink. I love seeing the birds in my garden and I thought she looked really nice.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

@rosiekind
