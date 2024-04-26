Sign up
Photo 4543
What a face to pull
I thought this horse was pulling a really funny face. He's one of the rescue horses that live in the village field.
Thank you for getting yesterday's moorhen with her chick on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th April 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
field
,
horses
,
village
