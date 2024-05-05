Previous
Hello Jack by rosiekind
Photo 3585

We seem to have lots of jackdaws around at the moment. There are even some building a nest in one of our chimneys. Fortunately it's not one we use.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Rosie Kind

