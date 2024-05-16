Sign up
Previous
Photo 3593
Roses in the garden
As it's raining yet again, I took this through the kitchen window. The roses are actually growing at the edge of the vegetable plot.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10724
photos
152
followers
53
following
984% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th May 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
roses
