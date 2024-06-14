Previous
No wonder the peanuts are going down by rosiekind
Photo 3616

No wonder the peanuts are going down

Not a terribly good photo but I had to be quick as she flew off straight after I took this. Again taken through the kitchen window.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
990% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
She’s a beauty!
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise