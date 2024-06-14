Sign up
Photo 3616
No wonder the peanuts are going down
Not a terribly good photo but I had to be quick as she flew off straight after I took this. Again taken through the kitchen window.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th June 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Corinne C
ace
She’s a beauty!
June 14th, 2024
