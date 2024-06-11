Sign up
Photo 3613
They love the flutter butter
I bought these food things from a company on line not knowing whether the birds would enjoy them or not. I needn't have worried. The starlings are usually the ones that gobble the peanut butter type food.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
,
flutter-butter
Jerzy
ace
Great closeup
June 11th, 2024
