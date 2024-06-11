Previous
They love the flutter butter by rosiekind
They love the flutter butter

I bought these food things from a company on line not knowing whether the birds would enjoy them or not. I needn't have worried. The starlings are usually the ones that gobble the peanut butter type food.
Rosie Kind

