Previous
Photo 3612
Licking his lips
He must have enjoyed the chicken because he was licking his lips
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
3
4
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10769
photos
152
followers
53
following
989% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th June 2024 7:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
animal
,
garden
,
fox
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Adorable capture of this youngster - and a great moment while he licks his lips ! fav
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful animal.
June 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb shot
June 10th, 2024
