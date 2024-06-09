Previous
Such a little sweetie by rosiekind
Such a little sweetie

The little blue tits are still coming to the feeders which I am really pleased about. They are such lovely little birds.
9th June 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
June 9th, 2024  
