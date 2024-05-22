Previous
A soggy little coal tit by rosiekind
A soggy little coal tit

I don't usually get coal tits in the garden but this one has been back and forth to the suet balls all morning. It looks like a youngster and it's definitely very soggy.
Rosie Kind

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! bless , I have a very soggy little robin here this morning , my other robin is in fine fettle !!
May 22nd, 2024  
