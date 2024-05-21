Sign up
Previous
Photo 3596
Blackbird
This blackbird was also looking for worms on the vegetable patch.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st May 2024 11:49am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
,
vegetable-patch
