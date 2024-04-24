Previous
Singing for me by rosiekind
Singing for me

I was so pleased to get some photos of this little wren as they are very hard to spot let photograph. He was singing a little song which is why I spotted where he was.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blackbird on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
