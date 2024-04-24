Sign up
Previous
Photo 4541
Singing for me
I was so pleased to get some photos of this little wren as they are very hard to spot let photograph. He was singing a little song which is why I spotted where he was.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blackbird on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10683
photos
156
followers
53
following
1244% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th April 2024 1:55pm
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
wren
,
rspb-sandy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! my little favourite ! fav
April 24th, 2024
