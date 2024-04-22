Previous
Sitting in the tree

Here is one of the little robins that visit my garden. It looks like they are a pair and they have got a nest in the ivy on the side of our house. I love to see them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

