Previous
Photo 4539
Sitting in the tree
Here is one of the little robins that visit my garden. It looks like they are a pair and they have got a nest in the ivy on the side of our house. I love to see them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st April 2024 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
robin
