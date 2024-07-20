Previous
Another dahlia by rosiekind
Another dahlia

The dahlias in my garden have grown so beautifully and I love to see them.

I have got a horrible cold so haven't been out walking which is why this is a quick phone photo.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

