A rose from the garden

I have had a busy day today and this afternoon I went to the NHS Fellowship Retirement meeting in Bedford. It is held once a month and we had a really nice speaker. Barry Watson is described as a Raconteur and Musician and he gave a great talk about his life on canals, hotel boater and canal manager. He has featured on numerous television and radio broadcasts. He was a great speaker and we joined him singing a few songs as he also plays guitar. It was an interesting afternoon.



