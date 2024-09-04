Previous
A rose from the garden by rosiekind
A rose from the garden

I have had a busy day today and this afternoon I went to the NHS Fellowship Retirement meeting in Bedford. It is held once a month and we had a really nice speaker. Barry Watson is described as a Raconteur and Musician and he gave a great talk about his life on canals, hotel boater and canal manager. He has featured on numerous television and radio broadcasts. He was a great speaker and we joined him singing a few songs as he also plays guitar. It was an interesting afternoon.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th September 2024

