Previous
Photo 4671
Having a chat
I thought these 2 horses looked as though they were having a chat or perhaps one was chatting the other one up for a bit of romance! I have a vivid imagination LOL.
Thank you for getting yesterday's shot of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animals
,
field
,
horses
,
village
