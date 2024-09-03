Previous
Having a chat by rosiekind
Photo 4671

Having a chat

I thought these 2 horses looked as though they were having a chat or perhaps one was chatting the other one up for a bit of romance! I have a vivid imagination LOL.

Thank you for getting yesterday's shot of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1279% complete

