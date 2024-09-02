Previous
Squizzer still comes for a meal each day and I am always pleased to see him. I have had a silly day as I went to RSPB Sandy, went into the cafe as it was raining only to find that I didn’t have my phone with me. Therefore I drove home as I always pay by phone since Covid. When I got home I couldn’t find my phone and then I realised that I had put it in my camera bag so I could have ordered a drink in the cafe after all. Anyway as I had driven home and Steve was still there I decided to go to Biggleswade as I wanted to go to Asda for a couple of things. What a silly thing I am !

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd September 2024

Corinne C
Nice framing and cute portrait
September 2nd, 2024  
