Look who came to see me today

I couldn't believe it when I looked out of the kitchen window and saw not one, not two but three peacocks in my garden. They had walked up the lawn from the front garden before travelling into the back. There was a male and 2 females but I didn't get a chance to take all 3 of them together because stupidly I had a 300mm prime lens on my camera and I thought they would be gone by the time I changed it! Suitable lenses were actually fitted on a camera in the boot of my car so that wasn't an option. I was flabbergasted! I can only think they have come from Danish Camp which is a visitor centre in the village.



Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.