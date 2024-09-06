Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4674
Willow warbler or a chiff chaff?
I can never remember which is which. I know one of them has grey feet and the other has pink feet. I saw him up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon so I was glad that I had gone for a walk.
Thank you for getting yesterday's peacock on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10906
photos
147
followers
52
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
Latest from all albums
3657
4671
3658
4672
3659
4673
3660
4674
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th September 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
chiff-chaff
,
willow-warbler
,
rspb-sandy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close