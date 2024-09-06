Previous
Willow warbler or a chiff chaff?

I can never remember which is which. I know one of them has grey feet and the other has pink feet. I saw him up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon so I was glad that I had gone for a walk.

Thank you for getting yesterday's peacock on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Rosie Kind

