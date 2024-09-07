Sign up
Photo 4675
Perching
Another one from yesterday as I haven't had time to take any photos today.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10907
photos
147
followers
52
following
1280% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
,
chiff-chaff
,
rspb-sandy
Linda Godwin
Nice ,you caught his curious behavior.
September 7th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
September 7th, 2024
