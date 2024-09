Runner bean flowers

As I looked through the kitchen window I thought how nice the bean flowers were as the sun shone on them. The weather has been really strange today. There has been some thunder and a very small amount of lightning and then heavy rain. However that has dried up and the sun is shining again but it’s not very warm. A really mixed bag of weather today!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs especially on yesterdays chiffon chaff. It is always very much appreciated.