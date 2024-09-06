Previous
Friends at the pond by rosiekind
Photo 3660

Friends at the pond

A blue tit and a female goldfinch looking at the water. I saw a lot of goldfinches there today and wonder why they aren't coming in to my garden.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1002% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise