Photo 3664
Around the village
I had a walk around the village this morning before the showers came. As I went I took a few photos and thought I would put them in a collage.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
horse
,
chicken
,
duck
,
village
,
public-house
,
danish-camp
Barb
ace
Nice collage!
September 12th, 2024
