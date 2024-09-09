Previous
Dear little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 3662

Dear little blue tit

This little blue tit posed so nicely for me that I just had to post a photo of him.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous photo. Wonderful little bird.
September 9th, 2024  
