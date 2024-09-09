Sign up
Photo 3662
Dear little blue tit
This little blue tit posed so nicely for me that I just had to post a photo of him.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10911
photos
147
followers
52
following
1003% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th September 2024 2:49pm
Tags
bird
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous photo. Wonderful little bird.
September 9th, 2024
