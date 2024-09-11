Sign up
Previous
Photo 3663
There's no need to put your tongue out
A walk in Priory Country Park resulted in me taking a photo of this Canada goose and he actually stuck his tongue out at me. Naughty boy!
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
waterfowl
,
canada-goose
,
priory-country-park
