Photo 3658
Great tit
Not a great photo but it's the first great tit I have seen in the garden for some time. I am hoping that the birds will come flocking back when the weather gets cooler. It has been cooler today so it's probably why I saw him.
4th September 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th September 2024 10:39am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
