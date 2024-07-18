Sign up
Previous
Photo 4625
Such a little sweetie
Another one from yesterday's visit to photograph the harvest mice. They were such dear little things and I still can't get over how gorgeous they were.
Thank you so much for so many Favs on yesterday's pair of sweeties and all your kind comments. It is very much appreciated.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animal
,
brigstock
,
harvest-mouse
