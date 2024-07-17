Previous
Two little mice by rosiekind
Photo 4624

Two little mice

A quick upload as I must go for a walk before the sun goes in. I have been to Brigstock today to photograph the harvest mice and this is just one of many photos that I took. They are just so cute.

Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaw and pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Barb ace
They are adorable and your photo is even greater viewed against black!
July 17th, 2024  
