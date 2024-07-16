Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4623
Sharing with the pigeon
The jackdaw and the pigeon don't usually get on very well but they seemed to be tolerating each other in this photo.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10831
photos
149
followers
53
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
Latest from all albums
4619
4620
3634
4621
3635
4622
3636
4623
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th July 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
bird-table
,
jackdaw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close