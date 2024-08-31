Sign up
Photo 4668
Beauty from the past
I took this up at the RSPB some time ago and I thought I would post it as I haven’t picked up the camera today.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th July 2024 2:01pm
Tags
flower
,
water-lily
,
rspb-rspb
Maggie Riley
Lovely - the pedals are so clear and delicate!
August 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
August 31st, 2024
