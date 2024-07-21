Previous
Harry Hedgehog by rosiekind
Photo 4627

Harry Hedgehog

Here's Harry having his supper tonight. I had to wait until 10.30 to get some photos with my phone. I love to see him and he was on his own tonight.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Rosie Kind

Cute
July 21st, 2024  
