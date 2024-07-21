Sign up
Previous
Photo 4627
Harry Hedgehog
Here's Harry having his supper tonight. I had to wait until 10.30 to get some photos with my phone. I love to see him and he was on his own tonight.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st July 2024 10:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
garden
,
hedgehog
Barb
ace
Cute
July 21st, 2024
