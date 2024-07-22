Previous
Bug coming in by rosiekind
Photo 4628

Bug coming in

The dahlias are looking their best at the moment and the bugs seem to like them. I don't mind the bugs coming so long as they're not wasps as I am allergic to them.

I knew that I hadn't been feeling well since Friday so I decided to do a Covid test that turned out to be positive. No wonder I have felt so awful. It's obviously still about!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
