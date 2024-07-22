Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4628
Bug coming in
The dahlias are looking their best at the moment and the bugs seem to like them. I don't mind the bugs coming so long as they're not wasps as I am allergic to them.
I knew that I hadn't been feeling well since Friday so I decided to do a Covid test that turned out to be positive. No wonder I have felt so awful. It's obviously still about!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10838
photos
149
followers
53
following
1267% complete
View this month »
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
Latest from all albums
4623
4624
3637
4625
4626
4627
3638
4628
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
22nd July 2024 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
bug
,
garden
,
dahlia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close