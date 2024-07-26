Sign up
Photo 4632
Flutterby
I actually managed to go out for a walk today as I am not longer likely to pass on Covid. I saw this lovely butterfly up at RSPB Sandy and I think it's a comma but please correct me if I'm wrong.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's harvest mice on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th July 2024
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th July 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
insect
butterfly
comma
rspb-sandy
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 26th, 2024
