Flutterby by rosiekind
Photo 4632

Flutterby

I actually managed to go out for a walk today as I am not longer likely to pass on Covid. I saw this lovely butterfly up at RSPB Sandy and I think it's a comma but please correct me if I'm wrong.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's harvest mice on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 26th, 2024  
