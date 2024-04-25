Previous
Mum with one of the little ones by rosiekind
Photo 3576

Mum with one of the little ones

The moorhen has got 6 little ones but I liked this shot of her with just one of them
25th April 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Sue Cooper ace
Oh it's so cute. Fav.
April 25th, 2024  
