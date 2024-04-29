Sign up
Previous
Photo 3580
Hello my friend
The lovely cock pheasant obliged me by coming into view. I was so pleased to see him as the sun has been shining which shows his lovely colours.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10693
photos
155
followers
53
following
980% complete
View this month »
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
Latest from all albums
3577
4543
3578
4544
4545
3579
3580
4546
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th April 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cock-pheasant
,
game-bird
,
rspb-sandy
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this handsome fellow.
April 29th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Dear of him.....he looks a bit surprised !
April 29th, 2024
