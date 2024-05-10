Previous
Here's Jack again by rosiekind
Photo 3588

Here's Jack again

He's sitting on the TV aerial but I think he's one of the birds who has a nest in the chimney. Some sad news today, one of the little great tit babies has fallen out of the nest and I found it dead on the stone path. It's such a shame.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise