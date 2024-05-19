Previous
Open wide by rosiekind
The starlings are now bringing their young ones to the feeders so I am getting through even more bird food. Still it's nice to be able to help them.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th May 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
