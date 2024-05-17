Previous
Gordon looking clean and shiny by rosiekind
Gordon looking clean and shiny

I have at last had my lovely Golf cleaned and he looks so much better. Unfortunately because we have so many trees in our garden he may not stay like that for long but here's hoping.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th May 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
