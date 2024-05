Feeding frenzy

The starlings have been going mad this morning. Fortunately I went and filled the feeders up just before it started raining again. I counted 11 youngsters on my rotary washing line waiting for their parents to feed them. It's always difficult to know which photos to post but I thought I would show how they cram into this little mealworm feeder. At one time there were more of the on this but it didn't make for a very good photo.