Photo 4556
Hungry starlings
They soon get through a new suet block. If I had taken this later in the day, you would see that it was nearly gone. They are such greedy little birds but I can't help love them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
birds
garden
feeder
starlings
Barb
ace
Great capture, Rosie!
May 9th, 2024
