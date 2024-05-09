Previous
Hungry starlings by rosiekind
Photo 4556

Hungry starlings

They soon get through a new suet block. If I had taken this later in the day, you would see that it was nearly gone. They are such greedy little birds but I can't help love them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind



Barb ace
Great capture, Rosie!
May 9th, 2024  
