First photo of a swallow this year
Photo 4557

First photo of a swallow this year

I saw one down Wood Lane last week but didn't get a photo so I was pleased to get this record shot. Not a particularly good one but hey ho!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and FAvs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th May 2024

Rosie Kind

